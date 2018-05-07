Most autonomous vehicles require intricate hand-labeled maps, but MapLite enables navigation with just GPS and sensors

Most autonomous vehicles require intricate hand-labeled maps, but MapLite enables navigation with just GPS and sensorsTechXplore - 3 hours ago
Uber's recent self-driving car fatality underscores the fact that the technology is still not ready for widespread adoption. One reason is that there aren't many places where self-driving cars ...Self-driving cars for country roads, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago
Self-Driving Cars Won't Need Accurate Digital Maps, MIT Experts SayIEEE Spectrum - 6 hours ago
A rough map of all the world's roads can fit on a flash drive—and it's all that self-driving cars will need
MIT's self-driving car can navigate unmapped country roadsEngadget - 7 hours ago
There's a good reason why companies often test self-driving cars in big cities: they'd be lost most anywhere else. They typically need well-labeled 3D maps to identify curbs, ...