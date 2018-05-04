Waymo self-driving car hit in collision on Arizona street

Waymo self-driving car hit in collision on Arizona streetAP - 11 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in a Phoenix suburb are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by the company Waymo....
Waymo van involved in serious collision in ArizonaTechCrunch - 1 hours ago
A Waymo self-driving vehicle was involved in a serious accident in Chandler, Arizona earlier this afternoon. Local police have said that there were minor injuries from the incident after a sedan ...
Self-driving Waymo minivan involved in crash in Arizona - RoadshowCNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago
Reports claim that a vehicle swerved to avoid an accident and entered oncoming traffic, where it collided with the minivan.Self-driving Waymo minivan involved in crash in Arizona - Roadshow, CNET - 3 hours ago
Google self-driving van involved in crash in Arizona, driver injuredUSA today - 3 hours ago
A self-driving van that's part of Google's tests in Arizona was involved in an accident Friday after a car driven by a human swerved and crashed into it.        
Waymo self-driving minivan involved in crash in ArizonaThe Verge - 4 hours ago
A self-driving vehicle operated by Waymo was involved in a crash in Chandler, Arizona, on Friday afternoon, according to local news stations. Images of the crash scene showed a ...