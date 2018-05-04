Waymo self-driving car hit in collision on Arizona street AP - 11 minutes ago CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in a Phoenix suburb are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by the company Waymo....

Self-driving Waymo minivan involved in crash in Arizona - Roadshow CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago Reports claim that a vehicle swerved to avoid an accident and entered oncoming traffic, where it collided with the minivan. Self-driving Waymo minivan involved in crash in Arizona - Roadshow, CNET - 3 hours ago



