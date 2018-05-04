Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Waymo self-driving car hit in collision on Arizona street

AP - 11 minutes ago

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in a Phoenix suburb are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by the company Waymo....

TechCrunch - 1 hours ago

A Waymo self-driving vehicle was involved in a serious accident in Chandler, Arizona earlier this afternoon. Local police have said that there were minor injuries from the incident after a sedan ...

CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago

Reports claim that a vehicle swerved to avoid an accident and entered oncoming traffic, where it collided with the minivan.

USA today - 3 hours ago

A self-driving van that&apos;s part of Google&apos;s tests in Arizona was involved in an accident Friday after a car driven by a human swerved and crashed into it. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

The Verge - 4 hours ago

A self-driving vehicle operated by Waymo was involved in a crash in Chandler, Arizona, on Friday afternoon, according to local news stations. Images of the crash scene showed a ...

