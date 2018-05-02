Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Superman's laser vision a step closer to reality

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Superman's ability to shoot laser beams from his eyes has come a step closer to reality, with discoveries made by a research team at the University of St Andrews.

Laser-sticker contacts could let you shoot beams from your eyes

Newscientist - 23 hours ago

Flexible lasers you can stick to anything can embed a security tag onto banknotes or contact lenses, and emit lasers when light shines on them

Flexible, Stick-On Tags Attach Laser Beams to Eyeballs

IEEE Spectrum - 23 hours ago

Ultra-thin organic lasers could improve biometric security and anti-counterfeiting

Scientists create ultra-thin membrane that turns eyes into lasers

Engadget - 2 hours ago

It will still be a while before scientists are able to harness Superman-like laser vision, but the technology is now closer than ever before thanks to a new development from the University ...

Superman's laser vision comes a step closer to reality thanks to light emitting contact lenses

Daily Mail - 22 hours ago

The contact lens was made by a team at the University of St Andrews, who created flexible membrane lasers less around 200 nanometres deep - around a fifth of the thickness of bacteria. ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer