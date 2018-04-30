Earth’s Magnetic Field Probably Isn't Reversing

Earth’s Magnetic Field Probably Isn't ReversingDiscover Magazine - 3 minutes ago
The Earth’s magnetic field has been declining about 5 percent every 100 years since at least 1840, and possibly even earlier. The dip in strength has spurred worries of an imminent "flip," ...
Earth's magnetic field is not about to reverse, study findsPhys.org - 5 hours ago
A study of the most recent near-reversals of the Earth's magnetic field by an international team of researchers, including the University of Liverpool, has found it is unlikely that such an ...
Magnetic apocalypse downgradedCosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago
Modelling suggests that the Earth’s magnetic field won’t be flipping any time soon. Andrew Masterson reports.
No evidence to say that Earth’s magnetic pole is reversing, new study concludesZME Science - 4 hours ago
Magnetic poles will likely remain in place for the foreseeable future.
Earth's magnetic field is NOT about to flip, say scientistsDaily Mail - 4 hours ago
An international team of researchers, including the University of Liverpool, used computer models programmed using data obtained from sediment cores and volcanic rocks, to make the discovery. ...
Why Earth's Magnetic Field Might Not Flip After AllLivescience - 4 hours ago
The magnetic field is likely to recover without major disruption, new research finds.