Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Earth’s Magnetic Field Probably Isn't Reversing

Discover Magazine - 3 minutes ago

The Earth’s magnetic field has been declining about 5 percent every 100 years since at least 1840, and possibly even earlier. The dip in strength has spurred worries of an imminent "flip," ...

Earth's magnetic field is not about to reverse, study finds

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

A study of the most recent near-reversals of the Earth's magnetic field by an international team of researchers, including the University of Liverpool, has found it is unlikely that such an ...

Magnetic apocalypse downgraded

Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago

Modelling suggests that the Earth’s magnetic field won’t be flipping any time soon. Andrew Masterson reports.

No evidence to say that Earth’s magnetic pole is reversing, new study concludes

ZME Science - 4 hours ago

Magnetic poles will likely remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Earth's magnetic field is NOT about to flip, say scientists

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

An international team of researchers, including the University of Liverpool, used computer models programmed using data obtained from sediment cores and volcanic rocks, to make the discovery. ...

Why Earth's Magnetic Field Might Not Flip After All

Livescience - 4 hours ago

The magnetic field is likely to recover without major disruption, new research finds.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer