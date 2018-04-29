Port operator DP World now firmly in hyperloop business

Richard Branson’s Virgin Hyperloop partners with backer DP World to launch logistics startup TechCrunch - 3 hours ago Virgin Hyperloop One and DP World are launching a new joint venture, DP World Cargospeed, four months after the high-speed transportation technology developer tapped the Saudi shipping company ...

What travelling on Hyperloop would really be like: BMW reveals its vision of a 760mph capsule Daily Mail - Fri 27 Apr 18 Passengers can personalise their entertainment through built-in displays, according to the designs which are being presented at City Walk in Dubai for UAE Innovation Month.