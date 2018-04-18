Electronic tattoo 3D printed onto skin is 'Swiss Army knife of the future'The Independent - 18 hours ago
The new technology can be used to print biological cells into wounds to help them heal
Electronics 3D-printed onto human skinGizmag - Thu 26 Apr 18
Various research institutes have already developed skin-applied electronics, that are pre-made and simply adhered to the user's body. Researchers at the University of Minnesota, however, ...
Now We Can 3-D Print Circuits Right Onto Our SkinDiscover Magazine - Thu 26 Apr 18
The concept of body hacking has been gaining popularity in recent years — the practice of integrating technology into our physical bodies to gain new abilities. It's interesting, but the procedures ...
Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skinPhys.org - Wed 25 Apr 18
In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could ...Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin, Eurekalert - Wed 25 Apr 18
Researchers 3D Print Electronics and Cells Directly on Skin, Newswise - Wed 25 Apr 18
3D printer puts electronics directly on your skinDaily Mail - 20 hours ago
Researchers from the University of Minnesota have placed electronics directly onto a person's hand using a 3D printer that costs less than $400 (£290).
Semi-cyborg? 3D printer puts electronics directly on skin - CNETCNET - Thu 26 Apr 18
Welcome to a future where a portable 3D printer can place electronics right on the back of your hand, and also print biological cells onto wounds.
Getting inked: 3D printed organs and smart tattoos to transform future of biomedicine and electronicsThe Engineer - 19 hours ago
University of Minnesota’s Michael McAlpine talks synthetic prostates for safer surgeries, 3D printed organs, Human X and printing electronic inks While you might not expect the engineer to ...
Circuits 3D-printed onto skin offer battlefield benefits to soldiersThe Engineer - 23 hours ago
An electronic circuit has been 3D-printed onto a human hand for the first time, a development that could enable soldiers to print temporary sensors on their bodies to detect biochemical threats. ...
Scientists 3D print electronics directly on human handThe Hindu - Thu 26 Apr 18
This technique could lead to new medical treatments for wound healing and direct printing of grafts for skin disorders
3-D print electronics and cells printed directly on skinScienceDaily - Wed 25 Apr 18
In a groundbreaking new study, researchers used a customized, low-cost 3-D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...