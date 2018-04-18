Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Electronic tattoo 3D printed onto skin is 'Swiss Army knife of the future'

The Independent - 18 hours ago

The new technology can be used to print biological cells into wounds to help them heal

Electronics 3D-printed onto human skin

Gizmag - Thu 26 Apr 18

Various research institutes have already developed skin-applied electronics, that are pre-made and simply adhered to the user's body. Researchers at the University of Minnesota, however, ...

Now We Can 3-D Print Circuits Right Onto Our Skin

Discover Magazine - Thu 26 Apr 18

The concept of body hacking has been gaining popularity in recent years — the practice of integrating technology into our physical bodies to gain new abilities. It's interesting, but the procedures ...

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

Phys.org - Wed 25 Apr 18

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could ...

3D printer puts electronics directly on your skin

Daily Mail - 20 hours ago

Researchers from the University of Minnesota have placed electronics directly onto a person's hand using a 3D printer that costs less than $400 (£290).

CNET - Thu 26 Apr 18

Welcome to a future where a portable 3D printer can place electronics right on the back of your hand, and also print biological cells onto wounds.

The Engineer - 19 hours ago

University of Minnesota&#8217;s Michael McAlpine talks synthetic prostates for safer surgeries, 3D printed organs, Human X and printing electronic inks While you might not expect the engineer&#160;to ...

The Engineer - 23 hours ago

An electronic circuit has been 3D-printed onto a human hand for the first time, a development that could enable soldiers to print temporary sensors on their bodies to detect biochemical threats. ...

The Hindu - Thu 26 Apr 18

This technique could lead to new medical treatments for wound healing and direct printing of grafts for skin disorders

ScienceDaily - Wed 25 Apr 18

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers used a customized, low-cost 3-D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

