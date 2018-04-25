Hackers create hotel master keys that can access millions of rooms The Independent - 10 hours ago Security researchers say it takes an average of 60 seconds to gain access to any hotel room using the hacking technique

Hackers have found yet another way into your hotel room MIT Technology Review - 15 hours ago

Cybersecurity researchers discover a way to use old key cards to access every room in a hotel Techspot - 4 hours ago If you thought hotels were one of the more secure places to spend the night on the road, cybersecurity firm F-Secure's latest findings might change your mind.

Researchers create device that opens hotel doors with old key cards Engadget - 11 hours ago Researchers at cybersecurity firm F-Secure have designed a device that can pull data off of hotel key cards and essentially create a master key for an entire hotel. Alarmingly, the ...

How thieves can break into your hotel room without a trace Daily Mail - 11 hours ago Finland-based cyber security company F-Secure showed how it hacked a system made by the world's largest hotel lock manufacturer.

Hotel key cards, even invalid ones, help hackers break into rooms Reuters Technology - 14 hours ago HELSINKI (Reuters) - By getting hold of a widely used hotel key card, an attacker could create a master key to unlock any room in the building without leaving a trace, Finnish security researchers ...

Hotel door locks worldwide were vulnerable to hack BBC Technology - 15 hours ago Cyber-security researchers found a way to unlock rooms across the world without leaving a trace.

Hotel door locks could have been easily hacked by fake master keys Techradar - 11 hours ago F-Secure researchers find hotel door locks can easily be bypassed