Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Gaia telescope's 'book of the heavens' takes shape

BBC News - 11 hours ago

A European space telescope measures the precise positions and distances to over one billion stars.

Scientists reveal the most detailed star chart of the Milky Way ever made

The Independent - 11 hours ago

Map of our galactic neighbourhood has already unlocked some of its strangest mysteries

Biggest ever 3D map of the galaxy pinpoints 1.7 billion stars

Newscientist - 13 hours ago

The Gaia satellite has been scouring the sky for years. Over 22 months, it has located billions of stars and thousands of galaxies. Here’s what it found

You Can Now See Nearly 1.7 Billion Stars With This Incredibly Detailed Map of the Milky Way

TIME - 16 hours ago

Take your star-gazing to the next level

Gaia creates richest star map of our Galaxy—and beyond

Phys.org - 16 hours ago

ESA's Gaia mission has produced the richest star catalogue to date, including high-precision measurements of nearly 1.7 billion stars and revealing previously unseen details of our home Galaxy.

Stars are born in loose groupings

Phys.org - Fri 20 Apr 18

Based on previously published data from the Gaia Mission, researchers at Heidelberg University have derived the conditions under which stars form. The Gaia satellite is measuring the three-dimensional ...

How 1.7 Billion Stars Were Mapped With Dazzling 3-D Precision

National Geographic - 7 hours ago

The ESA's Gaia satellite is helping astronomers understand the origins of our galaxy, one star at a time.

This 3D Color Map of 1.7 Billion Stars in the Milky Way Is the Best Ever Made

SPACE.com - 10 hours ago

Nearly 1.7 billion stars have been plotted in unprecedented detail with today's (April 25) highly anticipated release of data from the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.

Stunning Cosmic Map Shows the Location of 1.7 Billion Stars

Livescience - 10 hours ago

The stunning new map from the Gaia mission shows 1.7 billion stars in the Milky Way.

Scientists complete most precise star map, revealing hidden details in our galaxy

ZME Science - 10 hours ago

An incredibly fruitful mission sheds new secrets about the Milky Way.

New galactic map shows the positions and brightness of 1.7 billion stars

The Verge - 11 hours ago

This morning, the European Space Agency unveiled a new, highly detailed sky map of the Milky Way Galaxy that showcases the brightness and positions of nearly 1.7 billion stars. ...

ESA's new Milky Way map shines with 1.7 billion stars - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 11 hours ago

The stars of our Milky Way are giving up their secrets to the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft and its stunning new star catalog.

Scientists release most detailed star chart of the Milky Way

Daily Mail - 14 hours ago

The European Space Agency, based in Paris, says professional and amateur astronomers alike will be able to access the data and hunt for new discoveries in our galaxy and beyond.

Astronomers just made a 3D map of over 1 billion stars in our galaxy

Techradar - 7 hours ago

The biggest astronomical camera ever built is filming the galaxy for five years non-stop to map the Milky Way.

Data drop: Gaia observations offer new details on billions of stars

UPI - 8 hours ago

As promised, Gaia made its second data release available to the public on Wednesday, offering new details on some 1.38 billion stars.

Gaia creates richest star map of our Galaxy – and beyond

ESA - 18 hours ago

ESA’s Gaia mission has produced the richest star catalogue to date, including high-precision measurements of nearly 1.7 billion stars and revealing previously unseen details of ...

3-D map of Milky Way to ‘revolutionise astronomy’

The Hindu - 11 hours ago

One of the 450 scientists involved in the project to catalogue over a billion stars said the release of new data was like “opening a chocolate box”

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer