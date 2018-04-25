Gaia telescope's 'book of the heavens' takes shape BBC News - 11 hours ago A European space telescope measures the precise positions and distances to over one billion stars.

Scientists reveal the most detailed star chart of the Milky Way ever made The Independent - 11 hours ago Map of our galactic neighbourhood has already unlocked some of its strangest mysteries

Biggest ever 3D map of the galaxy pinpoints 1.7 billion stars Newscientist - 13 hours ago The Gaia satellite has been scouring the sky for years. Over 22 months, it has located billions of stars and thousands of galaxies. Here’s what it found

You Can Now See Nearly 1.7 Billion Stars With This Incredibly Detailed Map of the Milky Way TIME - 16 hours ago Take your star-gazing to the next level

Gaia creates richest star map of our Galaxy—and beyond Phys.org - 16 hours ago ESA's Gaia mission has produced the richest star catalogue to date, including high-precision measurements of nearly 1.7 billion stars and revealing previously unseen details of our home Galaxy.

Stars are born in loose groupings Phys.org - Fri 20 Apr 18 Based on previously published data from the Gaia Mission, researchers at Heidelberg University have derived the conditions under which stars form. The Gaia satellite is measuring the three-dimensional ...

How 1.7 Billion Stars Were Mapped With Dazzling 3-D Precision National Geographic - 7 hours ago The ESA's Gaia satellite is helping astronomers understand the origins of our galaxy, one star at a time.

This 3D Color Map of 1.7 Billion Stars in the Milky Way Is the Best Ever Made SPACE.com - 10 hours ago Nearly 1.7 billion stars have been plotted in unprecedented detail with today's (April 25) highly anticipated release of data from the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.

Stunning Cosmic Map Shows the Location of 1.7 Billion Stars Livescience - 10 hours ago The stunning new map from the Gaia mission shows 1.7 billion stars in the Milky Way.

Scientists complete most precise star map, revealing hidden details in our galaxy ZME Science - 10 hours ago An incredibly fruitful mission sheds new secrets about the Milky Way.

New galactic map shows the positions and brightness of 1.7 billion stars The Verge - 11 hours ago This morning, the European Space Agency unveiled a new, highly detailed sky map of the Milky Way Galaxy that showcases the brightness and positions of nearly 1.7 billion stars. ...

ESA's new Milky Way map shines with 1.7 billion stars - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 11 hours ago The stars of our Milky Way are giving up their secrets to the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft and its stunning new star catalog.

Scientists release most detailed star chart of the Milky Way Daily Mail - 14 hours ago The European Space Agency, based in Paris, says professional and amateur astronomers alike will be able to access the data and hunt for new discoveries in our galaxy and beyond.

Astronomers just made a 3D map of over 1 billion stars in our galaxy Techradar - 7 hours ago The biggest astronomical camera ever built is filming the galaxy for five years non-stop to map the Milky Way.

Data drop: Gaia observations offer new details on billions of stars UPI - 8 hours ago As promised, Gaia made its second data release available to the public on Wednesday, offering new details on some 1.38 billion stars.

Gaia creates richest star map of our Galaxy – and beyond ESA - 18 hours ago ESA’s Gaia mission has produced the richest star catalogue to date, including high-precision measurements of nearly 1.7 billion stars and revealing previously unseen details of ...