Galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age: study

Galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age: studyPhys.org - 4 hours ago
A new international study involving The Australian National University (ANU) and The University of Sydney has found that galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age.
Old galaxies get fatCosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago
As the billions of years roll by, galaxies start to get rounder and rounder. Lauren Fuge reports.
Galaxies Grow Bigger and Puffier as They Age: New StudyLaboratory Equipment - 2 hours ago
NewsA new international study has found that galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age. To work out a galaxy's shape, the research team measured the movement of stars with an instrument called ...Galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age: New study, Eurekalert - 4 hours ago
Galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they ageScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
A new international study has found that galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age.