Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age: study

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

A new international study involving The Australian National University (ANU) and The University of Sydney has found that galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age.

Old galaxies get fat

Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago

As the billions of years roll by, galaxies start to get rounder and rounder. Lauren Fuge reports.

Galaxies Grow Bigger and Puffier as They Age: New Study

Laboratory Equipment - 2 hours ago

NewsA new international study has found that galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age. To work out a galaxy's shape, the research team measured the movement of stars with an instrument called ...

Galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age: New study, Eurekalert - 4 hours ago

Galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age

ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

A new international study has found that galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer