Knotty new DNA structure found in living cells for the first time Gizmag - 11 hours ago When we think of the structure of DNA, the image that most likely comes to mind is that of the iconic double helix. This shape was identified in 1953 as DNA's most common form, and while ...

Helix no more. Researchers find a new DNA shape Cosmos Magazine - 24 hours ago A DNA “knot” breaks several rules thought hard and fast. Now the race is on to understand it. Elizabeth Finkel reports.

Scientists have tracked down an elusive 'tangled knot' of DNA Phys.org - 24 hours ago It's DNA, but not as we know it. In a world first, Australian researchers have identified a new DNA structure—called the i-motif—inside cells. A twisted 'knot' of DNA, the i-motif has never ...

Mysterious new form DNA is seen inside human cells for the first time Daily Mail - 6 hours ago Scientists from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney say the new shape (artist's impression) looks entirely different to a double-stranded DNA double helix.

Scientists confirm weird ‘knot-shaped’ DNA structure in human cells for the first time ZME Science - 16 hours ago Forget the double-helix for a second -- there are other, more interesting DNA structures out there.

A Mysterious New Form of DNA Was Just Discovered in Human Cells Livescience - 22 hours ago When you think of DNA, odds are, you picture the famous double helix, a ladder-like structure elegantly twisted like a corkscrew. But DNA doesn't always assume this form.