Iran bans banks from trading cryptocurrencies

Engadget - 5 hours ago

Iran is borrowing a page from China when it comes to regulating money: if your real-world currency is in trouble, crack down on the virtual kind. The country&#039;s central bank has ...

Iran central bank bans cryptocurrency dealings

Reuters Technology - 14 hours ago

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's central bank has banned the country's banks from dealing in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, over money-laundering concerns, the state news agency IRNA reported ...

