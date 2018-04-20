New microscope captures detailed 3-D movies of cells deep within living systems

Scientists video that shows living cells interacting in 3D detail Daily Mail - Fri 20 Apr 18 Scientists have found a way to study cellular processes in their natural habitat: deep inside living organisms. A series of 3D videos document the processes in never-before-seen detail. ...

Scientists Built A New Microscope To Watch Cells, And The Footage is Breathtaking Livescience - Fri 20 Apr 18 Stunning new microscope images reveal human cancer cells slinking through blood cells and show molecules coursing through a zebrafish embryo's tiny ear canal.

Advanced microscope shows cells at work in incredible 3D detail Engadget - Fri 20 Apr 18 For the first time, scientists have peered into living cells and created videos showing how they function with unprecedented 3D detail. Using a special microscope and new lighting techniques, ...

First-of-Its-Kind Footage Shows Cells Moving in Live Animals National Geographic - Thu 19 Apr 18 A newly developed technique excels at capturing 3-D images of cells in their natural environments.

New microscope captures video of cells as they function inside organisms UPI - Fri 20 Apr 18 Scientists have adapted an optics technique used by astronomers to render biological processes in unprecedented detail.