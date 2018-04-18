Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

How to Bend A Diamond

Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago

Diamond is the hardest natural material, but now scientists have shown that it can bend and stretch, much like rubber, and even elastically snap back into shape — even if it only happens with ...

Super-tough diamonds have been made bendy and springy

Newscientist - 3 hours ago

Diamonds may be tough, but they can also be surprisingly flexible. A team of researchers grew diamond nanoneedles that bent and then sprang back upright

How to Bend Diamonds

IEEE Spectrum - 4 hours ago

Flexible nanodiamonds promise to open up novel optical and electronic properties

On the quest for the strongest materials

Science Now - 4 hours ago

Diamond can turn flexible when made into ultrafine needles, researchers find

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Diamond is well-known as the strongest of all natural materials, and with that strength comes another tightly linked property: brittleness. But now, an international team of researchers from ...

How to bend and stretch a diamond

ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

Brittle diamond can turn flexible and stretchable when made into ultrafine needles, researchers at MIT and elsewhere have discovered.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer