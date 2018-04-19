Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Researchers Find New Species of 'Exploding Ants'

Discover Magazine - 11 hours ago

Ants, social insects that live in structured communities and work around the clock to keep the colony running, really take one for the team. Elderly and terminally ill ants leave their nests ...

Ants turn into suicide bombers

Cosmos Magazine - Thu 19 Apr 18

High up in rainforests live insects that turn to self-sacrifice to protect their colony. Andrew Masterson reports.

New ant species from Borneo explodes to defend its colony

Phys.org - Thu 19 Apr 18

Amongst the countless fascinating plants and animals inhabiting the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia, there are the spectacular "exploding ants", a group of arboreal, canopy dwelling ants ...

New 'exploding ant' species puts on a gory, goo-filled show - CNET

CNET - 15 hours ago

A new kind of exploding ant found in Borneo will simultaneously fascinate you and gross you out with its toxic "yellow goo."

New species of 'exploding ants' discovered in Southeast Asia

FOXNews - Fri 20 Apr 18

Fifteen new species of “exploding ants” – including one entirely new to science – have been discovered in Southeast Asia, Gizmodo reported, citing the results of a survey published Thursday ...

'Exploding Ant' Rips Itself Apart To Protect Its Own

National Geographic - Thu 19 Apr 18

When attacked, this otherwise assuming ant also releases a yellowish goo that smells like curry.

Exploding Ants Kill Foes, and Themselves, with a Blast of Toxic Goo

Livescience - Thu 19 Apr 18

Treetop-dwelling ants have an explosive defensive move.

New ant species from Borneo explodes and releases toxic chemicals

Daily Mail - Thu 19 Apr 18

The new ant is one of 15 new species of exploding ants that has been found by researchers from the Natural History Museum Vienna and colleagues on the island in Southeast Asia’s Malay Archipelago. ...

New ant species from Borneo detonates itself to defend its colony

ZME Science - Thu 19 Apr 18

Talk about altruistic behavior -- these ants are truly impressive.

New species of ‘exploding ant’ discovered in Borneo

Mongabay.com - Thu 19 Apr 18

High up in the treetops of Borneo live “exploding ants,” so named because of their unique defensive behavior. When a potential enemy threatens their colony, these ants kill themselves by ...

Exploding ants: Scientist survey fiery species in Southeast Asia

UPI - Thu 19 Apr 18

On Thursday, scientists formally described the first-ever exploding ant species in the journal ZooKeys.

