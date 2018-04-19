Holey cow! Evidence of Stone Age veterinary 'surgery' Phys.org - 5 hours ago A hole in the skull of a Stone Age cow was likely made by humans about 5,000 years ago, probably by a primitive veterinarian or trainee surgeon, scientists said Thursday.

