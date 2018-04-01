Recycling hope for plastic-hungry enzyme

Recycling hope for plastic-hungry enzymeBBC News - 5 hours ago
Science created a 'wonder material' in plastic; now nature is helping to unmake it.
Engineering a plastic-eating enzymePhys.org - 6 hours ago
Scientists have engineered an enzyme which can digest some of our most commonly polluting plastics, providing a potential solution to one of the world's biggest environmental problems.
Plastic-eating enzyme holds promise in fighting pollution - scientistsReuters - 5 hours ago
(Reuters) - Scientists in Britain and the United States say they have engineered a plastic-eating enzyme that could in future help in the fight against pollution.
Scientists develop an enzyme that can destroy the most common type of plastic used in water bottlesDaily Mail - 6 hours ago
Researchers, led by the University of Portsmouth, have found an enzyme in a Japanese plastic processing plant that eats PET - the common form of plastic used in food and drink packaging. ...