Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Recycling hope for plastic-hungry enzyme

BBC News - 5 hours ago

Science created a 'wonder material' in plastic; now nature is helping to unmake it.

Engineering a plastic-eating enzyme

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

Scientists have engineered an enzyme which can digest some of our most commonly polluting plastics, providing a potential solution to one of the world's biggest environmental problems.

Plastic-eating enzyme holds promise in fighting pollution - scientists

Reuters - 5 hours ago

(Reuters) - Scientists in Britain and the United States say they have engineered a plastic-eating enzyme that could in future help in the fight against pollution.

Scientists develop an enzyme that can destroy the most common type of plastic used in water bottles 

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

Researchers, led by the University of Portsmouth, have found an enzyme in a Japanese plastic processing plant that eats PET - the common form of plastic used in food and drink packaging. ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer