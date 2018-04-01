Police Nab Drug Dealer Using Fingerprints Found In WhatsApp Photo Ubergizmo - 6 hours ago Image credit – South Wales PoliceThanks to technology getting more advanced, we’re starting to see criminals turn to the use of said technology to further their criminal activities, ...

Police work out drug dealer's fingerprint using a WhatsApp photo Daily Mail - 7 hours ago Police found a photo of a drug dealer's hand on a phone they seized. The picture was sent months ago in a WhatsApp chat the police analyzed.

WhatsApp image of a fingerprint helps UK police secure multiple drug convictions Techspot - 16 hours ago New ways of utilizing today’s technology for crime-fighting purposes are constantly being discovered. In what’s being called a “groundbreaking” technique, police in Wales were able to ...

The updated Nokia 6 is now available in the US The Verge - 17 hours ago HMD Global is bringing the updated Nokia 6 to the US for $269.99, after launching it in China back in January, via Android Central. The original Nokia 6 marked the brand’s return ...

Police In South Wales Use Fingerprint From WhatsApp Photo To Catch Drug Dealer HotHardware - 17 hours ago Police around the world have been using fingerprints to catch criminals for decades. Normally these fingerprints are lifted from surfaces or objects at the scene of a crime. Police in Wales ...

WhatsApp drug dealer convicted using fingerprints taken from photo The Verge - 18 hours ago Police in South Wales have arrested a drug dealer based on a WhatsApp message with a photograph of the dealer’s hand holding an assortment of pills, according to a report from ...