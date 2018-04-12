Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Safety investigators boot Tesla from probe into fatal crash of SUV on autopilot

USA today - 2 hours ago

Federal safety investigators have booted electric car maker Tesla Inc. from the group investigating a fatal crash in California that involved an SUV operating with the company&apos;s Autopilot ...

Tesla says Model X driver Walter Huang was responsible for fatal Autopilot crash

Techspot - 3 hours ago

To say the self-driving car industry has been under a bit of scrutiny lately would be quite an understatement. Following the fatal self-driving Uber crash in March which resulted in the death ...

Tesla booted from safety investigation into fatal Autopilot crash

The Verge - 4 hours ago

Tesla has been removed from the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into a fatal Autopilot accident that happened in March, the agency announced today. The NTSB ...

NTSB removes Tesla as a party in its probe of 'Autopilot' crash

Reuters Technology - 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday it had removed Tesla Inc as a party in its investigation of a fatal crash in March in which the semi-autonomous ...

Tesla ends formal agreement to cooperate with NTSB on Model X crash

Engadget - 5 hours ago

Tesla has been in an uncomfortable spotlight recently following the fatal crash of a Model X on March 23rd. Tesla&#039;s Autopilot system was on in the car, and it steered the vehicle ...

Tesla withdraws as party to NTSB 'Autopilot' crash investigation

Reuters Technology - 6 hours ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said it is withdrawing as a formal party to the National Transportation Safety Board's probe into a fatal March 23 crash in California in which the semi-autonomous ...

Tesla Blames Inattentive Model X Driver For Fatal Autopilot Crash Involving Highway Barrier

HotHardware - 7 hours ago

On March 23, a Tesla Model X driver died after his vehicle drifted from its intended driving path and plowed into a concrete highway barrier. A subsequent investigation by Tesla determined ...

Tesla's new statement on fatal crash doubles down on driver error - Roadshow

CNET Cutting Edge - 7 hours ago

This is similar to Tesla's response to other, similar crashes involving its semi-autonomous driver aids.

Tesla insists Model X driver was at fault in fatal crash

Engadget - 10 hours ago

When Tesla revealed that Autopilot was engaged during the March 23rd fatal Model X crash, it only said that the vehicle&#039;s &quot;logs show[ed] that no action was taken&quot; even ...

Tesla blames driver in last month’s fatal crash with Autopilot engaged

Arstechnica - 10 hours ago

Tesla: Deadly crash happened because driver was "not paying attention."

Grieving widow of Tesla crash victim plans to sue

Daily Mail - 10 hours ago

Walter Huang died on March 23, when his Tesla Model X crashed into a barrier in Mountain View, California.

Tesla is under fire for blaming Autopilot death on Model X driver

Fastcompany Tech - 12 hours ago

The company is being criticized from all sides for once again blaming the March 23 death of Apple engineer Walter Huang for the crash that killed him, reports Bloomberg. In a statement following ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer