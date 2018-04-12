Safety investigators boot Tesla from probe into fatal crash of SUV on autopilot

Safety investigators boot Tesla from probe into fatal crash of SUV on autopilotUSA today - 2 hours ago
Federal safety investigators have booted electric car maker Tesla Inc. from the group investigating a fatal crash in California that involved an SUV operating with the company's Autopilot ...
To say the self-driving car industry has been under a bit of scrutiny lately would be quite an understatement. Following the fatal self-driving Uber crash in March which resulted in the death ...
Tesla has been removed from the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into a fatal Autopilot accident that happened in March, the agency announced today. The NTSB ...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday it had removed Tesla Inc as a party in its investigation of a fatal crash in March in which the semi-autonomous ...
Tesla has been in an uncomfortable spotlight recently following the fatal crash of a Model X on March 23rd. Tesla's Autopilot system was on in the car, and it steered the vehicle ...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said it is withdrawing as a formal party to the National Transportation Safety Board's probe into a fatal March 23 crash in California in which the semi-autonomous ...
On March 23, a Tesla Model X driver died after his vehicle drifted from its intended driving path and plowed into a concrete highway barrier. A subsequent investigation by Tesla determined ...
When Tesla revealed that Autopilot was engaged during the March 23rd fatal Model X crash, it only said that the vehicle's "logs show[ed] that no action was taken" even ...
Tesla: Deadly crash happened because driver was "not paying attention."
Walter Huang died on March 23, when his Tesla Model X crashed into a barrier in Mountain View, California.
The company is being criticized from all sides for once again blaming the March 23 death of Apple engineer Walter Huang for the crash that killed him, reports Bloomberg. In a statement following ...