Species with big sex differences are more likely to die out

Newscientist - 7 hours ago

When sexual selection leads to extreme differences between sexes like the peacock's tail, it makes species more likely go extinct

Scientists demonstrate new driver of extinction

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

The lengths that some males go to attract a mate can pay off in the short-term. But according to a new study from scientists at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), extravagant ...

Creature that churned out giant sperm may have died out because their sexual organs were TOO LARGE

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

The extravagant lengths that males will go to to bed a member of the opposite sex can come at the risk of extinction for some species, researchers said Wednesday.

Male-female differences linked to risk of extinction, new study finds

ZME Science - 4 hours ago

Standing out from the opposite sex comes at a cost -- and this could make all the difference in the world.

Attraction of Extinction: Too Much Mate Competition Can Kill Species

Laboratory Equipment - 6 hours ago

NewsBigger is not necessarily better – at least when it comes to the survival of species, according to a new study. Too much competition for mates can drive some species to the brink of extinction, ...

New driver of extinction: Adaptations for sexual selection

ScienceDaily - 7 hours ago

By analyzing thousands of fossilized ancient crustaceans, a team of scientists found that devoting a lot of energy to the competition for mates may compromise species' resilience to change and ...

