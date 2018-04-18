Species with big sex differences are more likely to die out Newscientist - 7 hours ago When sexual selection leads to extreme differences between sexes like the peacock's tail, it makes species more likely go extinct

Scientists demonstrate new driver of extinction Phys.org - 8 hours ago The lengths that some males go to attract a mate can pay off in the short-term. But according to a new study from scientists at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), extravagant ...

Creature that churned out giant sperm may have died out because their sexual organs were TOO LARGE Daily Mail - 3 hours ago The extravagant lengths that males will go to to bed a member of the opposite sex can come at the risk of extinction for some species, researchers said Wednesday.

Male-female differences linked to risk of extinction, new study finds ZME Science - 4 hours ago Standing out from the opposite sex comes at a cost -- and this could make all the difference in the world.

Attraction of Extinction: Too Much Mate Competition Can Kill Species Laboratory Equipment - 6 hours ago NewsBigger is not necessarily better – at least when it comes to the survival of species, according to a new study. Too much competition for mates can drive some species to the brink of extinction, ...