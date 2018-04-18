Encrypt your data with random quantum weirdness

Encrypt your data with random quantum weirdnessNewscientist - 4 hours ago
Random number generators are key to data encryption, but it’s impossible to prove that most truly work. A new one uses quantum laws to guarantee randomness
Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) havedeveloped a method for generating numbers guaranteed to be random by quantum mechanics.Described in the April 12 ...New quantum method generates really random numbers, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
A special experimental setup produces certifiably random numbers to use in the creation of "unhackable" messages
A perfectly provable random number generator is the bedrock of good cryptography. This scientist wants to make one.