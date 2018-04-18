Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Encrypt your data with random quantum weirdness

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

Random number generators are key to data encryption, but it’s impossible to prove that most truly work. A new one uses quantum laws to guarantee randomness

New quantum method generates really random numbers

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) havedeveloped a method for generating numbers guaranteed to be random by quantum mechanics.Described in the April 12 ...

New quantum method generates really random numbers, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Spooky Entangled Photons Create Perfectly 'Unhackable' Random Numbers

Livescience - 5 hours ago

A special experimental setup produces certifiably random numbers to use in the creation of "unhackable" messages

Quantum Mechanics Creates a Totally Random Number Generator

Wired Science - 5 hours ago

A perfectly provable random number generator is the bedrock of good cryptography. This scientist wants to make one.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer