Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Injectable chip measures alcohol consumption

Gizmag - 1 hours ago

There may be a new – if perhaps somewhat Big Brother-like – method of monitoring the alcohol intake of people in substance abuse treatment programs. Led by Prof. Drew Hall, scientists ...

The next breathalyzer may be a chip implanted under your skin

MIT Technology Review - 21 hours ago

Tiny Alcohol Monitor Sits Just Beneath the Skin

Discover Magazine - 21 hours ago

A tiny chip implanted just under the skin could be the Breathalyzer of the future. Researchers from the University of California, San Diego reported today that they had created a tiny chip ...

Tiny injectable sensor could provide unobtrusive, long-term alcohol monitoring

TechXplore - 23 hours ago

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a miniature, ultra-low power injectable biosensor that could be used for continuous, long-term alcohol monitoring. The chip ...

Tiny injectable sensor could provide unobtrusive, long-term alcohol monitoring, ScienceDaily - 20 hours ago
Tiny Injectable Sensor Could Provide Unobtrusive, Long-Term Alcohol Monitoring, Newswise - 22 hours ago

Injectable biosensor could assist substance abuse treatment programs

The Engineer - 9 hours ago

An injectable biosensor could one day be used for continuous, long-term monitoring of people on substance abuse treatment programs. Alcohol monitoring chip can be implanted under surface of ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer