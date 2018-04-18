Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Finger bone points to early human exodus

BBC News - 25 minutes ago

Evidence from Saudi Arabia adds to growing evidence that modern humans left Africa earlier than previously thought.

Finger fossil puts people in Arabia at least 86,000 years ago

ScienceNews - 1 hours ago

A desert discovery suggests that Arabia was an ancient human destination.

First human migration out of Africa more geographically widespread than previously thought

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

A project led by the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History has discovered a fossilized finger bone of an early modern human in the Nefud Desert of Saudi Arabia, dating to approximately ...

First human migration out of Africa more geographically widespread than previously thought, ScienceDaily - 25 minutes ago

Finger find adds weight to earlier out-of-Africa timing

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

A bone unearthed in Saudi Arabia challenges theories of human migration. Andrew Masterson reports.

The 85,000-year-old human finger found in Saudi Arabia that rewrites the history of mankind:

Daily Mail - 55 minutes ago

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History made the discover of the the three inch long middle finger at Al Wusta, in the Nefud Desert.

Fossil finger points to early humans entering Saudi Arabia

AP - 1 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- An ancient human finger bone found in Saudi Arabia provides a new clue about when and how our species migrated out of Africa....

