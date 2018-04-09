Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Leap Motion crafts a reference design for cheap AR headsets

Engadget - 37 minutes ago

Leap Motion is a company most famous for building a gesture-recognition doodad for PCs that wound up integrated into keyboards. Since then, however, it has built ever-smarter sensors ...

Leap Motion’s new AR headset prototype is high-res, low-cost and a little bug-eyed

TechCrunch - 2 hours ago

Leap Motion has been in kind of a weird place for quite a while now. They&#8217;ve raised north of $100 million for their tightly-focused computer vision work hell-bent on replicating real-time ...

Leap Motion designed a $100 augmented reality headset with super-powerful hand tracking

The Verge - 2 hours ago

Gesture interface company Leap Motion is announcing an ambitious, but still very early, plan for an augmented reality platform based on its hand tracking system. The system is called ...

