Fast, efficient optoelectronic chips slated to hit market next year

Gizmag - 6 hours ago

An MIT spin off company called Ayar Labs is combining light and electronics to create faster, more efficient computers. The new optoelectronic chips are designed to speed up data transmission ...

Photonic communication comes to computer chips

Phys.org - Fri 6 Apr 18

With novel optoelectronic chips and a new partnership with a top silicon-chip manufacturer, MIT spinout Ayar Labs aims to increase speed and reduce energy consumption in computing, starting ...

