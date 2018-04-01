Fast, efficient optoelectronic chips slated to hit market next year

Fast, efficient optoelectronic chips slated to hit market next yearGizmag - 6 hours ago
An MIT spin off company called Ayar Labs is combining light and electronics to create faster, more efficient computers. The new optoelectronic chips are designed to speed up data transmission ...
Photonic communication comes to computer chipsPhys.org - Fri 6 Apr 18
With novel optoelectronic chips and a new partnership with a top silicon-chip manufacturer, MIT spinout Ayar Labs aims to increase speed and reduce energy consumption in computing, starting ...