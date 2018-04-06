Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Mind-reading headset lets you Google just with your thoughts

Newscientist - Wed 4 Apr 18

A mind-reading device can answer questions in your head. It works by picking up signals sent from your brain when you think about saying something

Researchers Create Device That Can ‘Hear’ What’s In Your Head

Ubergizmo - 3 hours ago

Right now there are devices that can operate by reading our mind, or rather by reading the signals in our minds and converting that into an action. However thanks to the efforts of researchers ...

MIT AlterEgo Headset Can Hear The Voices In Your Head, Literally

HotHardware - 8 hours ago

Are you one of those people that is constantly being criticized for mumbling or speaking too softly; so much so that no one can clearly understand what you're saying? That may not be a problem ...

MIT’s new headset reads the ‘words in your head’

TechCrunch - 8 hours ago

There’s always been a glaring issue with voice computing: Talking to a voice assistant with other people around makes you feel like a bit of a weirdo. It’s a big part of the reason we’ve ...

MIT's AlterEgo headset can read words you say in your head - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 23 hours ago

When you think a sentence in your head, your brain sends signals to your mouth and jaw. MIT's headset reads those signals with 92 percent accuracy.

MIT's mind-reading AlterEgo headset can hear what you're thinking

Inhabitat - 10 hours ago

Have you ever wished you could simply think a command and your computer would respond? That's the future envisioned by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers who created AlterEgo, ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer