Dark matter: We know less about the universe's mysterious substance than we thought, scientists find

The Independent - 5 hours ago

There&apos;s far more of the elusive dark matter than there is the kind we can see

Dark matter might not be interactive after all

Phys.org - 16 hours ago

Astronomers are back in the dark about what dark matter might be, after new observations showed the mysterious substance may not be interacting with forces other than gravity after all. Dr Andrew ...

Dark matter might not be interactive after all, ScienceDaily - 12 hours ago

Dark matter might not interact with anything other than gravity

ZME Science - 2 hours ago

Scientists are left in the dark again.

This Is (Probably) the Only Way Dark Matter Interacts with Ordinary Matter

SPACE.com - 3 hours ago

New, more accurate measurements of a group of colliding galaxies appear to indicate that dark matter interacts with itself and ordinary matter only via gravity, reversing conclusions scientists ...

Scientists thought they had located dark matter but we STILL can't find it, latest study reveals

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

Scientists from the University of Durham thought dark matter was interacting with a galaxy cluster back in 2015 but new research revealed it did not separate from its galaxy after all. ...

