Dark matter: We know less about the universe's mysterious substance than we thought, scientists find The Independent - 5 hours ago There's far more of the elusive dark matter than there is the kind we can see

Dark matter might not be interactive after all Phys.org - 16 hours ago Astronomers are back in the dark about what dark matter might be, after new observations showed the mysterious substance may not be interacting with forces other than gravity after all. Dr Andrew ... Dark matter might not be interactive after all, ScienceDaily - 12 hours ago



Dark matter might not interact with anything other than gravity ZME Science - 2 hours ago Scientists are left in the dark again.

This Is (Probably) the Only Way Dark Matter Interacts with Ordinary Matter SPACE.com - 3 hours ago New, more accurate measurements of a group of colliding galaxies appear to indicate that dark matter interacts with itself and ordinary matter only via gravity, reversing conclusions scientists ...