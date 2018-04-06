Computer system transcribes words users 'speak silently'TechXplore - Thu 5 Apr 18
MIT researchers have developed a computer interface that can transcribe words that the user verbalizes internally but does not actually speak aloud.Computer System Transcribes Words Users 'Speak Silently', Laboratory Equipment - Thu 5 Apr 18
Computer system transcribes words users 'speak silently', ScienceDaily - Thu 5 Apr 18
Silent headset let's users quietly commune with computersGizmag - Thu 5 Apr 18
Advances in voice recognition technology have seen it become a more viable form of computer interface, but it's not necessarily a quieter one. To prevent the click-clacking of keyboards ...
This wearable device can respond to your thoughtsThe Verge - Fri 6 Apr 18
MIT researchers have created a wearable device called AlterEgo that can recognize nonverbal prompts, essentially “reading your mind.” The system is made up of a device that ...
Researchers develop device that can 'hear' your internal voiceGuardian.co.uk - Fri 6 Apr 18
New headset can listen to internal vocalisation and speak to the wearer while appearing silent to the outside worldResearchers have created a wearable device that can read people’s minds when ...
MIT's wearable device can 'hear' the words you say in your headEngadget - Fri 6 Apr 18
If you've read any sort of science fiction, it's likely you've heard about subvocalization, the practice of silently saying words in your head. It's common when ...
Mind-reading headset that gives you 'superpowers': Device lets you silently type on your computerDaily Mail - Thu 5 Apr 18
Currently the 'AlterEgo' device (pictured), created by researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, can recognise digits 0 to 9 and has a vocabulary of around 100 words.
MIT’s ‘mind-reading’ device brings us closer to sending texts with our brainsTechradar - Fri 6 Apr 18
Research at MIT has produced a headset that can detect words you only think about saying.