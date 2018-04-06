Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Computer system transcribes words users 'speak silently'

TechXplore - Thu 5 Apr 18

MIT researchers have developed a computer interface that can transcribe words that the user verbalizes internally but does not actually speak aloud.

Computer System Transcribes Words Users 'Speak Silently', Laboratory Equipment - Thu 5 Apr 18
Computer system transcribes words users 'speak silently', ScienceDaily - Thu 5 Apr 18

Silent headset let's users quietly commune with computers

Gizmag - Thu 5 Apr 18

Advances in voice recognition technology have seen it become a more viable form of computer interface, but it's not necessarily a quieter one. To prevent the click-clacking of keyboards ...

This wearable device can respond to your thoughts

The Verge - Fri 6 Apr 18

MIT researchers have created a wearable device called AlterEgo that can recognize nonverbal prompts, essentially “reading your mind.” The system is made up of a device that ...

Researchers develop device that can 'hear' your internal voice

Guardian.co.uk - Fri 6 Apr 18

New headset can listen to internal vocalisation and speak to the wearer while appearing silent to the outside worldResearchers have created a wearable device that can read people’s minds when ...

MIT's wearable device can 'hear' the words you say in your head

Engadget - Fri 6 Apr 18

If you&#039;ve read any sort of science fiction, it&#039;s likely you&#039;ve heard about subvocalization, the practice of silently saying words in your head. It&#039;s common when ...

Mind-reading headset that gives you 'superpowers': Device lets you silently type on your computer

Daily Mail - Thu 5 Apr 18

Currently the 'AlterEgo' device (pictured), created by researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, can recognise digits 0 to 9 and has a vocabulary of around 100 words.

MIT’s ‘mind-reading’ device brings us closer to sending texts with our brains

Techradar - Fri 6 Apr 18

Research at MIT has produced a headset that can detect words you only think about saying.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer