Computer system transcribes words users 'speak silently'

This wearable device can respond to your thoughts The Verge - Fri 6 Apr 18 MIT researchers have created a wearable device called AlterEgo that can recognize nonverbal prompts, essentially “reading your mind.” The system is made up of a device that ...

Researchers develop device that can 'hear' your internal voice Guardian.co.uk - Fri 6 Apr 18 New headset can listen to internal vocalisation and speak to the wearer while appearing silent to the outside worldResearchers have created a wearable device that can read people’s minds when ...

Mind-reading headset that gives you 'superpowers': Device lets you silently type on your computer Daily Mail - Thu 5 Apr 18 Currently the 'AlterEgo' device (pictured), created by researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, can recognise digits 0 to 9 and has a vocabulary of around 100 words.