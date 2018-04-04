Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Dozen black holes found at galactic centre

BBC News - 3 hours ago

A dozen black holes may lie at the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way, researchers say.

The centre of our galaxy may be swarming with 10,000 black holes

Newscientist - 3 hours ago

We knew that the centre of the Milky Way was home to a supermassive black hole. But now we’ve also spotted evidence of 10,000 smaller black holes flanking it

Multiple black holes punctuate the middle of the Milky Way

Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago

Predictions confirmed as astronomers find at least a dozen. Lauren Fuge reports.

Scientists discover 10,000 black holes hiding at centre of Milky Way

The Independent - 4 hours ago

Black holes have historically been very difficult to detect

New study suggests tens of thousands of black holes exist in Milky Way's center

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

A Columbia University-led team of astrophysicists has discovered a dozen black holes gathered around Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way Galaxy. ...

Data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory suggests clusters of stellar-mass black holes surround Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

Discovery News - 4 hours ago

Credit: Nature and Hailey, et. al.Astronomers have long predicted that thousands of smaller stellar-mass black holes should exist in the area surrounding the big supermassive ...

Thousands of black holes are lurking in the heart of our galaxy

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

A team of experts, led by Columbia University in New York, made the find by searching for X-rays emitted by a subgroup of low-mass black holes.

Vast Black Hole Swarm May Surround Milky Way's Heart

SPACE.com - 4 hours ago

A swarm of thousands of black holes may surround the giant black hole at the heart of our galaxy, a new study finds.

Milky Way center may host 13 black holes

UPI - 2 hours ago

New research suggests at least 13 black holes are positioned near Sagittarius A, the Milky Way's supermassive black hole.

Tens of thousands of black holes may exist in Milky Way's center

ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

Astrophysicists have discovered a dozen black holes gathered around Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way Galaxy. The finding is the first to support ...

