The whales who love to sing in the dark

The whales who love to sing in the darkBBC News - 8 hours ago
A new study reveals the surprising complexity of bowhead whale song.
Bowhead whales, the 'jazz musicians' of the Arctic, sing many different songsPhys.org - 8 hours ago
Spring is the time of year when birds are singing throughout the Northern Hemisphere. Far to the north, beneath the ice, another lesser-known concert season in the natural world is just coming ...Bowhead Whales, the 'Jazz Musicians' of the Arctic, Sing Many Different Songs, Newswise - 2 hours ago
Scientists say bowhead whales have a repertoire of 184 songsDaily Mail - 49 minutes ago
A three-year study has discovered that bowhead whales, found in the Arctic Ocean, have a repertoire of 184 songs. They sing in a freeform way that involves improvising around one of the tunes. ...
These Mysterious Whales Are the Jazz Musicians Of the SeaNational Geographic - 1 hours ago
Listen to the complex, variable songs created by the bowhead whale, a little-studied denizen of Arctic waters.
Arctic jazz: bowhead whales have amazingly diverse songbookReuters - 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bowhead whales, the black filter-feeding giants of the Arctic that can live for 200 years devouring tons of tiny marine creatures, boast another remarkable quality. Their ...
Cool jazz: Bowhead whales improvise when singing, study saysAP - 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Some whales are taking jazz riffs to new depths....
Arctic jazz: bowhead whales can sing over 100 songsThe Hindu - 49 minutes ago
Whales use sound it to navigate, communicate and find prey and mates