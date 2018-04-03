These 170-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks Were Uncovered in Scotland

These 170-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks Were Uncovered in ScotlandTIME - 2 hours ago
The prints were by sauropods and therapods
Dinosaur tracks on Skye 'globally important'BBC News - 8 hours ago
Researchers find that the footprints belonged to sauropods and therapods from the Middle Jurassic period.
Rare Scottish dinosaur prints give key insight into era lost in timePhys.org - 20 hours ago
Dozens of giant footprints discovered on a Scottish island are helping shed light on an important period in dinosaur evolution.Rare Scottish dinosaur prints give key insight into era lost in time, ScienceDaily - 16 hours ago
Rare dinosaur prints made 170 million years ago found in ScotlandFOXNews - 1 hours ago
Scientists are trumpeting a globally important find with the discovery of dozens of rare giant dinosaur footprints in Scotland from 170 million years ago.
Dinosaur footprints in Scotland shed light on lost giants - CNETCNET - 2 hours ago
Giant dinosaur footprints found on the Isle of Skye in Scotland show the ancient paths taken by T. rex's cousins.
Rare dinosaur prints found on Scotland's Isle of SkyeReuters - 6 hours ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Dozens of rare footprints belonging to dinosaurs made some 170 million years ago have been discovered on Scotland’s Isle of Skye, offering an important insight into the ...
Photos: Dinosaurs Sloshed Around Ancient LagoonLivescience - 7 hours ago
Researchers have found about 50 dinosaur footprints in what used to be a warm, muddy lagoon on the Isle of Skye, in Scotland.
Giant, Clawed Dinosaurs Left These Footprints in Ancient LagoonLivescience - 7 hours ago
Dozens of purple and brown sea snails and limpets on Scotland's Isle of Skye have made a home in a rather unorthodox place: the water-filled, fossilized track marks left by dinosaurs about 170 ...
Huge Dinosaur Footprints Discovered on Scottish CoastNational Geographic - 9 hours ago
The tracks shed light on dinosaur life in the Middle Jurassic, a period from which few fossils have survived.
Dinosaur footprints are found on the Isle of SkyeDaily Mail - 11 hours ago
The sharp-clawed, three-toed prints of meat-eating theropods and tracks of the long-necked sauropods were made in a lagoon 170 million years ago but have only recently been spotted in Skye. ...
Footprints from world's largest dinosaur discovered in ScotlandInhabitat - 2 hours ago
Dozens of footprints from ancient sauropods, a kind of creature that scientists believe may have been the largest dinosaur ever, have been discovered in Scotland. These 170-million-year-old ...
Dozens of sauropod footprints found on Scottish coastUPI - 5 hours ago
Several dozen dinosaur footprints left 170 million years ago along the coast of Scotland have offered paleontologists a rare glimpse of the Middle Jurassic.
Dinosaur footprints found on Isle of SkyeThe Hindu - 2 hours ago
‘Offer insight into Middle Jurassic era’