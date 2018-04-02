Extinct monitor lizard had four eyes, fossil evidence shows Phys.org - 6 hours ago Researchers reporting in Current Biology on April 2 have evidence that an extinct species of monitor lizard had four eyes, a first among known jawed vertebrates. Today, only the jawless lampreys ... Extinct monitor lizard had four eyes, fossil evidence shows, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago



Four-eyed lizard roamed the Earth 49 million years ago, researchers say FOXNews - 32 minutes ago When it comes to this ancient monitor lizard, the nickname "four eyes" is all too accurate.

Four eyes are better than two, or at least that was the case for a monitor lizard that lived close to 50 million years ago. Discovery News - 2 hours ago Credit: Wikimedia CommonsNearly all animals have two eyes, but there are rare exceptions. Crustaceans in the appropriately named family Cyclopidae, aka Cyclops, for example, ...

This extinct, very weird monitor lizard used to have four eyes ZME Science - 2 hours ago The extra eyes are called the pineal and parapineal organs.

Here's Why an Ancient Lizard Had 4 Eyes Livescience - 4 hours ago About 49 million years ago, a long-tailed monitor lizard perceived the world not with two but with four eyes, a new study finds.

Extinct monitor lizard had FOUR eyes including two on TOP of its head Daily Mail - 6 hours ago A new analysis of fossils unearthed in Bridger Basin, Wyoming, in the 1870s suggests the metre-long lizard species 'Saniwa ensidens' had two light-sensing organs in the top of its skull. ...

Ancient monitor lizard had four eyes UPI - 3 hours ago Scientists have discovered the first jawed vertebrate with four eyes.