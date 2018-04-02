Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Extinct monitor lizard had four eyes, fossil evidence shows

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

Researchers reporting in Current Biology on April 2 have evidence that an extinct species of monitor lizard had four eyes, a first among known jawed vertebrates. Today, only the jawless lampreys ...

Extinct monitor lizard had four eyes, fossil evidence shows, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

Four-eyed lizard roamed the Earth 49 million years ago, researchers say

FOXNews - 32 minutes ago

When it comes to this ancient monitor lizard, the nickname "four eyes" is all too accurate.

Four eyes are better than two, or at least that was the case for a monitor lizard that lived close to 50 million years ago.

Discovery News - 2 hours ago

Credit: Wikimedia CommonsNearly all animals have two eyes, but there are rare exceptions. Crustaceans in the appropriately named family Cyclopidae, aka Cyclops, for example, ...

This extinct, very weird monitor lizard used to have four eyes

ZME Science - 2 hours ago

The extra eyes are called the pineal and parapineal organs.

Here's Why an Ancient Lizard Had 4 Eyes

Livescience - 4 hours ago

About 49 million years ago, a long-tailed monitor lizard perceived the world not with two but with four eyes, a new study finds.

Extinct monitor lizard had FOUR eyes including two on TOP of its head

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

A new analysis of fossils unearthed in Bridger Basin, Wyoming, in the 1870s suggests the metre-long lizard species 'Saniwa ensidens' had two light-sensing organs in the top of its skull. ...

Ancient monitor lizard had four eyes

UPI - 3 hours ago

Scientists have discovered the first jawed vertebrate with four eyes.

Four-eyed Lizard Offers New View of Eyesight’s Evolution in Vertebrates

Laboratory Equipment - 4 hours ago

NewsResearchers have found an ancient monitor lizard with a fourth eye — a discovery that may signal a new wrinkle in the way eyesight evolved in vertebrates.Contributed Author:&nbsp;Yale ...

