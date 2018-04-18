Gravitational lensing by sun-like star in massive cluster reveals blue supergiant 9 billion light years away Phys.org - 3 hours ago Thanks to a rare cosmic alignment, astronomers have captured the most distant normal star ever observed, some 9 billion light years from Earth.

Rare Cosmic Alignment Reveals Most Distant Star Ever Seen SPACE.com - 20 minutes ago The Hubble Space Telescope has found the most distant "ordinary" star ever observed, at an astounding 9 billion light-years from Earth — which means the light scientists see started traveling ...

Twinkle twinkle… magnified star? ZME Science - 50 minutes ago A new take on the whole 'twinkle twinkle' thing.

NASA's Hubble telescope snaps most distant star ever seen - CNET CNET - 1 hours ago The space telescope brings us a look at Icarus, the farthest star ever seen, thanks to an assist from a cosmic magnifying glass.

NASA's Hubble telescope snaps image of most distant star ever that's 9 BILLION light years away Daily Mail - 1 hours ago A new photo snapped by NASA 's Hubble Space Telescope has managed to make history. The spacecraft was able to spot a blue 'supergiant' nine billion light years away.

Hubble uses cosmic lens to discover most distant star ever observed Science Blog - 20 minutes ago Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have found the most distant star ever discovered. The hot blue star existed only 4.4 billion years after the Big Bang. This discovery provides ... Hubble uses cosmic lens to discover most distant star ever observed, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago



Hubble Uncovers the Farthest Star Ever Seen Newswise - 2 hours ago Using the Hubble Space Telescope and a quirk of nature called gravitational lensing, an international team of astronomers has found the most distant individual star ever discovered, dubbed "Icarus." ... Hubble uncovers the farthest star ever seen, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago



Researchers Uncover the Farthest Star Ever Seen Newswise - 2 hours ago More than halfway across the universe, researchers have spotted the farthest individual star ever seen.

Cosmic lens helps Hubble capture image of most distant star ever seen ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago Peering through the gravitational lens of a massive galaxy cluster 5 billion light years from Earth, astronomers have discovered a single, blue supergiant star 9 billion light years away, farther ...