Family, friends bid farewell to Stephen Hawking

Friends, family and colleagues of British scientist Stephen Hawking will gather Saturday to pay their respects at his private funeral in Cambridge, where he spent most of his extraordinary life.
The private service for the visionary scientist will be held at the university church in Cambridge.
Famed British scientist Stephen Hawking was laid to rest Saturday during a private funeral in Cambridge attended by some 500 people.
