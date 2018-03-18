We’ve spotted a weird galaxy that’s missing all its dark matter Newscientist - 9 minutes ago Most galaxies have more mysterious dark matter than bright stars and gas. But this galaxy has no dark matter, killing off some alternate ideas of gravity

Astronomers find galaxy with no dark matter – and why that really matters Gizmag - 39 minutes ago Dark matter is invisible and undetectable – which begs the question, how do we know it's there at all? Astronomers first suspected there was more matter than meets the eye in the 1930s, ...

Found: a galaxy devoid of dark matter Cosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago Containing millions of stars, the find has astrophysicists searching for an explanation. Richard A Lovett reports.

Dark matter is MIA in this strange galaxy ScienceNews - 1 hours ago A galaxy without dark matter bolsters the case that the invisible substance really exists.

Ghostly galaxy may be missing dark matter BBC News - 1 hours ago Scientists have imaged a "transparent" galaxy that may have no dark matter.

Dark matter 'missing' in a galaxy far, far away Phys.org - 1 hours ago Galaxies and dark matter go hand in hand; you typically don't find one without the other. So when researchers uncovered a galaxy, known as NGC1052-DF2, that is almost completely devoid of the ...

In a galaxy far, far away, Dark Matter appears to be missing ZME Science - 9 minutes ago The elusive dark matter surprises us once again... this time by being absent.

A new galaxy called NGC1052-DF2, or DF2 for short, challenges prevailing theories of galaxy formation. Discovery News - 39 minutes ago Credit: P. van Dokkum; R. Abraham; STScI, Space Telescope Science InstituteAstronomers have found a perplexing galaxy that appears to be nearly devoid of dark matter. Since ...

Rare galaxy found without any dark matter The Verge - 1 hours ago Millions of light-years from Earth, there’s a galaxy that is completely devoid of dark matter — the mysterious, unseen material that is thought to permeate the Universe. Instead, ...

Defying Theories, This Ghostly Galaxy Has Almost No Dark Matter SPACE.com - 1 hours ago A ghostly galaxy has almost no dark matter.

Astrophysicists Claim They Found a 'Galaxy Without Dark Matter' Livescience - 1 hours ago Dark matter, if it exists, should be everywhere. But scientists just spotted a galaxy that seems to have none at all.

The Case of the Missing Dark Matter Wired Science - 39 minutes ago Physicists have discovered a galaxy 65 million light years away with so little dark matter that it may contain none at all.

Astronomers baffled by distant galaxy void of dark matter AP - 1 hours ago WASHINGTON (AP) -- It&apos;s a double cosmic conundrum: Lots of stuff that was already invisible has gone missing....