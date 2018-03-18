Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
We’ve spotted a weird galaxy that’s missing all its dark matter

Newscientist - 9 minutes ago

Most galaxies have more mysterious dark matter than bright stars and gas. But this galaxy has no dark matter, killing off some alternate ideas of gravity

Astronomers find galaxy with no dark matter – and why that really matters

Gizmag - 39 minutes ago

Dark matter is invisible and undetectable – which begs the question, how do we know it's there at all? Astronomers first suspected there was more matter than meets the eye in the 1930s, ...

Found: a galaxy devoid of dark matter

Cosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago

Containing millions of stars, the find has astrophysicists searching for an explanation. Richard A Lovett reports.

Dark matter is MIA in this strange galaxy

ScienceNews - 1 hours ago

A galaxy without dark matter bolsters the case that the invisible substance really exists.

Ghostly galaxy may be missing dark matter

BBC News - 1 hours ago

Scientists have imaged a "transparent" galaxy that may have no dark matter.

Dark matter 'missing' in a galaxy far, far away

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

Galaxies and dark matter go hand in hand; you typically don't find one without the other. So when researchers uncovered a galaxy, known as NGC1052-DF2, that is almost completely devoid of the ...

In a galaxy far, far away, Dark Matter appears to be missing

ZME Science - 9 minutes ago

The elusive dark matter surprises us once again... this time by being absent.

A new galaxy called NGC1052-DF2, or DF2 for short, challenges prevailing theories of galaxy formation.

Discovery News - 39 minutes ago

Credit: P. van Dokkum; R. Abraham; STScI, Space Telescope Science InstituteAstronomers have found a perplexing galaxy that appears to be nearly devoid of dark matter. Since ...

Rare galaxy found without any dark matter

The Verge - 1 hours ago

Millions of light-years from Earth, there’s a galaxy that is completely devoid of dark matter — the mysterious, unseen material that is thought to permeate the Universe. Instead, ...

Defying Theories, This Ghostly Galaxy Has Almost No Dark Matter

SPACE.com - 1 hours ago

A ghostly galaxy has almost no dark matter.

Astrophysicists Claim They Found a 'Galaxy Without Dark Matter'

Livescience - 1 hours ago

Dark matter, if it exists, should be everywhere. But scientists just spotted a galaxy that seems to have none at all.

The Case of the Missing Dark Matter

Wired Science - 39 minutes ago

Physicists have discovered a galaxy 65 million light years away with so little dark matter that it may contain none at all.

Astronomers baffled by distant galaxy void of dark matter

AP - 1 hours ago

WASHINGTON (AP) -- It&amp;apos;s a double cosmic conundrum: Lots of stuff that was already invisible has gone missing....

Dark Matter Goes Missing in Oddball Galaxy

Newswise - 40 minutes ago

Observations by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope of galaxy NGC 1052-DF2 have turned up an oddity that sets it apart from most other galaxies, even the diffuse-looking ones. It contains little, ...

Dark matter goes missing in oddball galaxy, ScienceDaily - 40 minutes ago
Dark matter goes missing in oddball galaxy, Eurekalert - 40 minutes ago

Hubble finds first galaxy in the local Universe without dark matter

Eurekalert - 40 minutes ago

An international team of researchers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and several other observatories have, for the first time, uncovered a galaxy that is missing most -- if not all ...

