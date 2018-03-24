Tesla says autopilot was engaged during fatal crash Phys.org - 4 hours ago Electric car maker Tesla has confirmed the autopilot was engaged during a fatal crash last week, a development set to exacerbate concerns over the safety of autonomous vehicles.

Tougher US rules needed on autonomous cars: advocate Phys.org - Thu 29 Mar 18 Accidents involving autonomous cars could slow the advance of the technology and demonstrate the need for tougher federal standards, a leading highway safety advocate said Thursday.

Road gets tougher for electric car innovator Tesla Phys.org - Wed 28 Mar 18 Tesla, which until recently had been seen as cruising to a bright future, has suddenly hit a rough stretch as fresh concerns over the future of autonomous vehicles have exacerbated worries over ...

Tesla defends Autopilot record amid investigation into crash that killed driver The Independent - Wed 28 Mar 18 38-year-old driver died at nearby hospital shortly after accident involving two other vehicles

US investigating fatal Tesla crash in California Phys.org - Tue 27 Mar 18 Federal investigators said Tuesday they were examining a fatal crash last week involving a Tesla electric automobile in California.

NTSB launches investigation into Tesla and autopilot system following fatal crash Techspot - Thu 29 Mar 18 Following a fatal crash last Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board has announced an investigation into Tesla and its autopilot system. The crash occurred in Mountain View, California ...

U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California Reuters Technology - Tue 27 Mar 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is opening a field investigation of a fatal Tesla Inc crash and major vehicle fire near Mountain View, California, last week, the agency ...



Apple engineer who died in Tesla crash had warned about autopilot errors Fastcompany Tech - Thu 29 Mar 18 Apple engineer Walter Huang died on Friday after his new Tesla Model X he was driving crashed into a barrier in Mountain View, California. Though investigations into what caused the crash are ...