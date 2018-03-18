Lost villages from centuries ago found in the Amazon rainforest

Lost villages from centuries ago found in the Amazon rainforestNewscientist - 5 hours ago
Even some of the more remote parts of the Amazon rainforest, far from major rivers, were once densely populated – centuries before the arrival of Europeans
Evidence of 81 Pre-Columbian settlements suggests current ideas about South American indigenous history are wrong. Andrew Masterson reports.
Parts of the Amazon previously thought to have been almost uninhabited were really home to thriving populations of up to a million people, new research shows.Parts of the Amazon thought uninhabited were actually home to up to a million people, ScienceDaily - 6 hours ago
Earthworks that span a huge swath of the Amazon River basin reveal some parts of the region were once densely populated.
Archaeologists announced the discovery of 81 previously unknown, lost villages in a small portion of the Amazon region.        
Archaeologists from the University of Exeter have uncovered evidence there were hundreds of villages away from major rivers in unexplored parts in the current Brazilian state of Mato Grosso. ...
