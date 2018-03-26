Uber blocked from testing self-driving cars on Arizona roads TechCrunch - 3 hours ago Uber has been barred from testing its self-driving cars on public roads in Arizona following the accident last week involving one of its testing vehicles that killed a pedestrian crossing the ...

Arizona suspends Uber’s self-driving car testing after fatality Guardian.co.uk - 3 hours ago Governor Doug Ducey tells Uber crash raises concerns about its ability to safely test technologyArizona governor Doug Ducey suspended Uber’s self-driving vehicle testing on Monday following ...

Arizona governor suspends Uber's self-driving car tests Engadget - 4 hours ago As the investigation into last week's fatal crash where an autonomous Uber SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, AZ, the state's governor has suspended Uber's ...

Uber told to stop testing driverless tech in Arizona Arstechnica - 4 hours ago The state welcomed self-driving cars with open arms and minimal regulation.

Arizona halts Uber self-driving car tests after fatal crash USA today - 4 hours ago Gov. Doug Ducey said in a letter to Uber's CEO that he was suspending tests of self-driving cars on Arizona roads following the March 18 accident.

Arizona suspends Uber's ability to test self-driving cars - CNET CNET - 5 hours ago Move comes after one of the ride-hailing service's autonomous vehicles was involved in a fatal accident.

Arizona governor suspends Uber's ability to test self-driving cars Reuters Technology - 5 hours ago TEMPE, Ariz. (Reuters) - The governor of Arizona on Monday suspended Uber's ability to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state following a fatal crash last week that killed a 49-year-old ...

Uber suspended from autonomous vehicle testing in Arizona following fatal crash The Verge - 5 hours ago Uber has been suspended from testing autonomous vehicles in the state of Arizona following last week’s fatal crash in the city of Tempe, according to the Associated Press. The ...

Uber's driverless cars said to lag behind competitors - CNET CNET - Fri 23 Mar 18 After a pedestrian is killed by one of the company's self-driving cars, documents show Uber's autonomous vehicle program might've been struggling.

Arizona Won’t Restrict Self-Driving Cars Following Fatal Crash Ubergizmo - Wed 21 Mar 18 An unfortunate accident happened earlier this week in Tempe, Arizona where a pedestrian was struck by a self-driving Uber car. The woman was taken to the hospital but she did not survive. ...