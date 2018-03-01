Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
A star has been seen exploding faster than any other on record

Newscientist - 1 hours ago

A supernova exploded and hit maximum brightness over 2.2 days – the fastest one we’ve spotted. A shell of gas from its dying star may have amped up its light

Kepler solves mystery of fast and furious explosions

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

The universe is full of mysterious exploding phenomena that go boom in the dark. One particular type of ephemeral event, called a Fast-Evolving Luminous Transient (FELT), has bewildered astronomers ...

Kepler Solves Mystery of Fast and Furious Explosions, Newswise - 3 hours ago

Gone in a flash: supernova burns up in just 25 days

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

Huge, bright and incredibly violent, a new supernova provides new challenges for astronomers. Lauren Fuge reports.

In Rare Supernova, Cocooned Star Dies Super-Rapid Death

SPACE.com - 12 minutes ago

Using data from NASA's Kepler space telescope, astronomers detected the rapid evolution and violent explosion of a dying star cocooned inside a dense shell of gas and dust.

