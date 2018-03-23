Netflix booted from Cannes Film Festival competition - CNET

Netflix booted from Cannes Film Festival competition - CNETCNET - 2 hours ago
Following a ruling made after last year's film festival, Netflix Original films are barred from competing for prizes at the 2018 awards.
Netflix banned from competing at Cannes Film FestivalThe Verge - 7 hours ago
Netflix has been banned from competing in the Cannes Film Festival, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. Theirry Fremaux, the head of Cannes, told THR last week the ...
Netflix movies shouldn't win Oscars, Steven Spielberg says - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - Sat 24 Mar 18
Commentary: The famous director says anything Netflix does is, by definition, a TV movie.
Spielberg doesn’t think Netflix should win OscarsEngadget - Fri 23 Mar 18
In an interview, Steven Spielberg stated that content on Netflix should be considered television...and ineligible for Oscars. "Once you commit to a television format, you're ...