Whales in mass stranding on Western Australia beach BBC News - 4 hours ago About 150 animals wash up on a beach south of Perth, prompting a major rescue effort.

More than 130 pilot whales die in mass Australia beaching Phys.org - 7 hours ago At least 135 short-finned pilot whales died Friday after a mass beaching in Australia as rescuers worked to herd those still alive back out to sea.

Don't get in the water: 150 beached whales lure deadly sharks Daily Mail - 2 hours ago At least half of the beached whales are estimated to be dead. Images of the animals (pictured) were captured by distressed locals who rushed to the scene to help.

More Than 100 Beached Whales Have Died, But Rescuers Are Trying to Save These 15 Livescience - 2 hours ago A commercial fisherman in Australia spotted an alarming site this morning: Upward of 100 whales were stranded and dying on a beach at Hamelin Bay, about 180 miles south of Perth.

Most of over 150 stranded whales die on Australian beach AP - 7 hours ago PERTH, Australia (AP) -- More than 150 whales have become stranded in Hamelin Bay in western Australia, and only 15 of them were still alive on Friday, authorities said....