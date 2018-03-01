Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Whales in mass stranding on Western Australia beach

BBC News - 4 hours ago

About 150 animals wash up on a beach south of Perth, prompting a major rescue effort.

More than 130 pilot whales die in mass Australia beaching

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

At least 135 short-finned pilot whales died Friday after a mass beaching in Australia as rescuers worked to herd those still alive back out to sea.

Don't get in the water: 150 beached whales lure deadly sharks

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

At least half of the beached whales are estimated to be dead. Images of the animals (pictured) were captured by distressed locals who rushed to the scene to help.

More Than 100 Beached Whales Have Died, But Rescuers Are Trying to Save These 15

Livescience - 2 hours ago

A commercial fisherman in Australia spotted an alarming site this morning: Upward of 100 whales were stranded and dying on a beach at Hamelin Bay, about 180 miles south of Perth.

Most of over 150 stranded whales die on Australian beach

AP - 7 hours ago

PERTH, Australia (AP) -- More than 150 whales have become stranded in Hamelin Bay in western Australia, and only 15 of them were still alive on Friday, authorities said....

Australian rescuers race to save whales after mass stranding

The Hindu - 7 hours ago

Most of the 150 mammals that beached at Hamelin Bay had died

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer