Scientists turn to experimental IVF as last male northern white rhino dies in captivity

Gizmag - 9 hours ago

After almost a decade of careful safeguarding in a Kenyan conservancy, the last male northern white rhino on Earth has been euthanized following age-related complications. The death ...

There’s no point reviving the northern white rhino – yet

Newscientist - 18 hours ago

With Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, dead it is natural to ask if we can bring these animals back with biotechnology - but there is nowhere for them to live

World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies

Phys.org - Tue 20 Mar 18

The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, has died after "age-related complications," researchers announced Tuesday, saying he "stole the heart of many with his dignity and strength."

World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino, Sudan, Dies, Laboratory Equipment - 21 hours ago

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya - CNET

CNET - 1 hours ago

Wildlife officials at Ol Pejeta Conservancy euthanize the rare rhinoceros due to severe pain from health issues affecting his muscles and bones.

The last male northern white rhino just died, but science could still make him a daddy

Popular Science - 12 hours ago

Animals Sudan's death is not the end of the northern white rhino's saga. The death of a 45-year-old rhino is rarely a tragedy; they seldom live much longer. But although Sudan’s ...

Only two females remain alive, and scientists hope in-vitro fertilization might be used to preserve the subspecies.

Discovery News - 16 hours ago

Credit: Georgina Goodwin /Barcroft Media via Getty Images Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, has died in Kenya at the age of 45, after becoming a symbol of efforts to ...

After Last Male's Death, Is the Northern White Rhino Doomed?

National Geographic - 16 hours ago

Two females remain at the conservancy in Kenya.

Facts About Rhinos

Livescience - 19 hours ago

Their horns are made of the same stuff as human fingernails!

Last Male Northern White Rhino Dies

Geek.com - 20 hours ago

The world&#8217;s last male northern white rhinoceros passed away on Monday. Sudan, 45, was being treated for age-related health issues and a series of infections. When his condition worsened ...

Last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya leaving two females

Daily Mail - 23 hours ago

The last male northern white rhino has died in Kenya at the age of 45, his keepers announced Tuesday, leaving only two females of his subspecies alive.

Sudan, the Last Male Northern White Rhino, Has Died

Livescience - 23 hours ago

Over the last 24 hours, Sudan's health declined to the point where he was suffering a great deal and unable to walk.

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, dies from 'age-related complications'

FOXNews - Tue 20 Mar 18

Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhino died after “age-related complications,” researchers announced Tuesday.

Rhino dies: Sudan was the last male northern white

BBC Science News - Tue 20 Mar 18

Sudan's death at the age of 45 leaves only two females of his subspecies alive in the world.

The world's last male northern white rhino has died in Kenya

Inhabitat - 21 hours ago

Devastating news for wildlife enthusiasts: Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, has died. Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvůr Králové Zoo announced the 45-year-old rhino was ...

The world’s last male northern white rhino has died

Mongabay.com - Tue 20 Mar 18

The fate of the northern white rhinoceros now hangs by an extremely thin thread. Forty-five-year-old Sudan, believed to be the world&#8217;s last surviving male northern white rhino (Ceratotherium ...

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

The Hindu - Tue 20 Mar 18

Ol Pejeta Conservancy made the decision with wildlife officials to euthanise Sudan, due to the rapid deterioration in his condition.

