Uber self-driving car kills pedestrian in Arizona - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 14 minutes ago This is the first known fatality from an autonomous vehicle on a public road. The ride-hailing company has temporarily halted its self-driving operations around the US and in Canada.

Uber’s fatal self-driving car crash prompts NTSB investigation TechCrunch - 14 minutes ago The National Transportation Safety Board is opening an investigation into the fatal accident involving one of Uber’s self-driving cars in Tempe, Arizona. NTSB sending team to investigate ...

Self-driving Uber kills Arizona woman in first fatal crash involving pedestrian Guardian.co.uk - 44 minutes ago Tempe police said car was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash and that the vehicle hit a woman who later died at a hospitalAn autonomous Uber car killed a woman in the street in Arizona, ...

Uber’s self-driving car was involved in a fatal accident with a pedestrian Fastcompany Tech - 44 minutes ago On Sunday night, one of Uber’s self-driving cars struck a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, killing her. The woman, who remains unidentified, was walking across the road outside of the crosswalk, ...