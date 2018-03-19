Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Uber self-driving car kills pedestrian in Arizona - CNET

This is the first known fatality from an autonomous vehicle on a public road. The ride-hailing company has temporarily halted its self-driving operations around the US and in Canada.

Uber Stops Self-Driving Tests After Pedestrian Killed In Accident

Uber’s fatal self-driving car crash prompts NTSB investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board is opening an investigation into the fatal accident involving one of Uber&#8217;s self-driving cars in Tempe, Arizona. NTSB sending team to investigate ...

Uber suspends self-driving car tests after pedestrian death

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Uber suspended all of its self-driving testing Monday after what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian crash involving the vehicles....

Uber self-driving car hits and kills pedestrian

An Arizona pedestrian died in the hospital following the crash.

Uber halts self-driving car tests after death

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a self-driving Uber car in Arizona.

Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber&amp;apos;s self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian....

Uber self-driving car kills Arizona woman

The incident occurred Sunday night in Tempe. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Self-driving Uber kills Arizona woman in first fatal crash involving pedestrian

Tempe police said car was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash and that the vehicle hit a woman who later died at a hospitalAn autonomous Uber car killed a woman in the street in Arizona, ...

Uber stops all self-driving car tests after fatal accident

Uber is putting all of its self-driving vehicle tests on hold after one of its cars struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona early Monday morning. According to ABC affiliate ...

Uber halts self-driving tests after pedestrian killed in Arizona

A female pedestrian was reportedly killed after being struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle in Arizona, according to ABC 15. In response, Uber has pulled all of its self-driving ...

Woman dies in Arizona after being hit by Uber self-driving car

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A woman died from her injuries after being struck by a Uber [UBER.UL] self-driving vehicle in Arizona, police said on Monday morning, and Bloomberg reported that the ...

Uber self-driving test car involved in accident resulting in pedestrian death

An autonomous Uber test SUV driving in Tempe, Arizona was involved in a fatal collision last night, and the Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time the accident occurred, according to ...

Uber’s self-driving car was involved in a fatal accident with a pedestrian

On Sunday night, one of Uber&#x2019;s self-driving cars struck a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, killing her. The woman, who remains unidentified, was walking across the road outside of the crosswalk, ...

Driverless Uber car kills female pedestrian in first deadly crash

