Uber self-driving car kills pedestrian in Arizona - CNET

Uber self-driving car kills pedestrian in Arizona - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 14 minutes ago
This is the first known fatality from an autonomous vehicle on a public road. The ride-hailing company has temporarily halted its self-driving operations around the US and in Canada.
Uber Stops Self-Driving Tests After Pedestrian Killed In AccidentUbergizmo - 14 minutes ago
Uber Stops Self-Driving Tests After Pedestrian Killed In Accident , original content from Ubergizmo. Read our Copyrights and terms of use.
Uber’s fatal self-driving car crash prompts NTSB investigationTechCrunch - 14 minutes ago
The National Transportation Safety Board is opening an investigation into the fatal accident involving one of Uber’s self-driving cars in Tempe, Arizona. NTSB sending team to investigate ...
Uber suspends self-driving car tests after pedestrian deathAP - 15 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Uber suspended all of its self-driving testing Monday after what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian crash involving the vehicles....
Uber self-driving car hits and kills pedestrianArstechnica - 44 minutes ago
An Arizona pedestrian died in the hospital following the crash.
Uber halts self-driving car tests after deathBBC Technology - 44 minutes ago
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a self-driving Uber car in Arizona.
Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in ArizonaAP - 44 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber&apos;s self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian....Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona, AP - 1 hours ago
Uber self-driving car kills Arizona womanUSA today - 44 minutes ago
The incident occurred Sunday night in Tempe.        
Self-driving Uber kills Arizona woman in first fatal crash involving pedestrianGuardian.co.uk - 44 minutes ago
Tempe police said car was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash and that the vehicle hit a woman who later died at a hospitalAn autonomous Uber car killed a woman in the street in Arizona, ...
Uber stops all self-driving car tests after fatal accidentEngadget - 1 hours ago
Uber is putting all of its self-driving vehicle tests on hold after one of its cars struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona early Monday morning. According to ABC affiliate ...
Uber halts self-driving tests after pedestrian killed in ArizonaThe Verge - 1 hours ago
A female pedestrian was reportedly killed after being struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle in Arizona, according to ABC 15. In response, Uber has pulled all of its self-driving ...
Woman dies in Arizona after being hit by Uber self-driving carReuters Technology - 1 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A woman died from her injuries after being struck by a Uber [UBER.UL] self-driving vehicle in Arizona, police said on Monday morning, and Bloomberg reported that the ...
Uber self-driving test car involved in accident resulting in pedestrian deathTechCrunch - 1 hours ago
An autonomous Uber test SUV driving in Tempe, Arizona was involved in a fatal collision last night, and the Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time the accident occurred, according to ...
Uber self-driving car crashes with bicyclist in Tempe - CNETCNET - 2 hours ago
The investigation is ongoing.
Uber self-driving car crashes into another car in PittsburghArstechnica - Thu 15 Mar 18
Uber disputes a key element of the other driver's story.
Uber’s self-driving car was involved in a fatal accident with a pedestrianFastcompany Tech - 44 minutes ago
On Sunday night, one of Uber’s self-driving cars struck a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, killing her. The woman, who remains unidentified, was walking across the road outside of the crosswalk, ...