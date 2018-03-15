Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Radical Revision To Timeline Of Human Behavior Evolution

Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago

Three papers, published together in Science today, add up to a paradigm-shoving conclusion: Key aspects of what we think of as modern human behavior evolved more than 300,000 years ago, a ...

Ancient climate shifts may have sparked human ingenuity and networking

ScienceNews - 3 hours ago

Stone tools signal rise of social networking by 320,000 years ago in East Africa, researchers argue.

Changing environment influenced human evolution

BBC News - 4 hours ago

New evidence from Kenya suggests that local climate change drove early human innovation.

Scientists discover evidence of early human innovation, pushing back evolutionary timeline

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Anthropologists at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History and an international team of collaborators have discovered that early humans in East Africa had—by about 320,000 years ...

Scientists discover evidence of early human innovation, pushing back evolutionary timeline, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago
Scientists discover evidence of early human innovation, pushing back evolutionary timeline, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Earliest Homo sapiens exhibited unexpected sophistication

Reuters - 7 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - On a grassy African landscape, some of the earliest members of our species, Homo sapiens, engaged in surprisingly sophisticated behaviors including using color pigments, ...

'Advanced' 320,000 year old early human tools found in Kenya

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

Experts made the discovery in the Olorgesailie Basin in southern Kenya, home to an archaeological record of early human life spanning more than a million years.

Evidence of early innovation pushes back human evolutionary timeline

ZME Science - 4 hours ago

An international team of researchers found that 320,000 years ago, humans already developed impressive social structures and technological innovations such as using color pigments and manufacturing ...

Evidence of early innovation pushes back timeline of human evolution

UPI - 2 hours ago

Move over Silicon Valley, newly unearthed artifacts suggest early humans were innovating some 320,000 years ago.

