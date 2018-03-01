Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Bottled water is bad – but microplastics aren’t the reason

Newscientist - Fri 16 Mar 18

Microplastic particles may taint some bottled water, but the ecological cost of bottles is a better reason to turn on the tap instead

WHO launches health review as study finds plastic particles in 93 percent of bottled water

Gizmag - Fri 16 Mar 18

Bottled water is detrimental to the wellbeing of our planet, but could it be having an impact on our wellbeing, too? A new study investigating the presence of microplastics in bottled ...

Top bottled water brands contaminated with plastic particles: report

Phys.org - Thu 15 Mar 18

The world's leading brands of bottled water are contaminated with tiny plastic particles that are likely seeping in during the packaging process, according to a major study across nine countries ...

Microplastic Contamination Is Found in Most Bottled Water, a New Study Says

TIME - Thu 15 Mar 18

There is little understanding or data on how this effects human health

Should You Worry About Microplastics in Bottled Water?

Livescience - Thu 15 Mar 18

There are some very good reasons why you shouldn't panic about a study reporting microplastics in bottled water.

Yikes! More than 90% of bottled water contains tiny pieces of plastic

ZME Science - Thu 15 Mar 18

Well-known water bottle brands were also guilty.

Does your water bottle contain plastic particles?

Daily Mail - Thu 15 Mar 18

A damning new US study has revealed leading brands of water bottles are contaminated with tiny plastic particles.

Bottled Water Toxic To Human Health

Emaxhealth - 3 hours ago

Maybe drinking 8-10 glasses of water a day isn’t the best national advice ever given. The advice became popular around the late 1980's, when working out and eating more processed foods become ...

Water Bottles Worldwide Contain Microplastics

Laboratory Equipment - Thu 15 Mar 18

NewsWater bottles all over the world, spanning brands both big and small, contain trace amounts of microplastics, according to a new study. Hundreds of bottles tested by scientists contained ...

How much plastic do you drink? This new bottled water study will show you

Fastcompany Tech - Thu 15 Mar 18

Bottled water is not only bad for the environment. It&#x2019;s bad for people. According to a new study&#xA0;by journalism nonprofit Orb Media and researchers at the State University of New ...

90% of bottled water contains microplastics, according to a new study

Inhabitat - Thu 15 Mar 18

If you thought you were safe drinking bottled water, think again. The Guardian reports that a new study commissioned by Orb Media has found microplastics in 90 percent of 259 bottles of water ...

