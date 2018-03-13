Archaeopteryx flew like a pheasant, say scientists BBC News - 4 hours ago The famous winged dinosaur Archaeopteryx, once thought of as the first bird, could fly, research shows.

Feathered dino flew, not glided Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago High-tech imaging reveals clues to the origin of flight. Andrew Masterson reports.

Dinobird Archaeopteryx only flew in short bursts like a pheasant Newscientist - 6 hours ago The bird-like dinosaur Archaeopteryx could flap its wings to fly, but only for short bursts – like a modern pheasant flapping to escape danger

Dino-bird had wings made for flapping, not just gliding ScienceNews - 6 hours ago Archaeopteryx fossils suggest the dino-birds were capable of flapping their wings in flight.

The early bird got to fly: Archaeopteryx was an active flyer Phys.org - 6 hours ago The question of whether the Late Jurassic dino-bird Archaeopteryx was an elaborately feathered ground dweller, a glider, or an active flyer has fascinated palaeontologists for decades. Valuable ...



Celebrated dino-bird Archaeopteryx could fly, but not very well Reuters Science - 2 hours ago WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It may not have been a champion aviator, but the famous dino-bird Archaeopteryx was fully capable of flying despite key skeletal differences from its modern cousins, though ...

Dinosaur finally gets its wings: Study proves Archaeopteryx could fly USA today - 2 hours ago A new study gives the late-Jurassic beast its wings, determining it was capable of active flight or passive gliding.

The Late Jurassic dino-bird could fly short distances and in bursts, similar to modern pheasants. Discovery News - 3 hours ago Credit: De Agostini Picture Library/De Agostini/Getty ImagesUntil the end of the 20th century, Archaeopteryx was thought of as the world's first bird. In more recent years, ...

Strange dino-bird flew like a pheasant, X-ray scans reveal Daily Mail - 4 hours ago An international team of scientists used the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Grenoble, France, to perform state-of-the-art synchrotron microtomography.

150M year-old dinosaur could probably fly, new research suggests FOXNews - 4 hours ago It has been established as scientific fact that birds evolved from a group of dinosaurs known as maniraptoran theropods, a group that included Velociraptors and other small carnivorous dinosaurs. ...