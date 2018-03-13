Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Archaeopteryx flew like a pheasant, say scientists

BBC News - 4 hours ago

The famous winged dinosaur Archaeopteryx, once thought of as the first bird, could fly, research shows.

Feathered dino flew, not glided

Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago

High-tech imaging reveals clues to the origin of flight. Andrew Masterson reports.

Dinobird Archaeopteryx only flew in short bursts like a pheasant

Newscientist - 6 hours ago

The bird-like dinosaur Archaeopteryx could flap its wings to fly, but only for short bursts – like a modern pheasant flapping to escape danger

Dino-bird had wings made for flapping, not just gliding

ScienceNews - 6 hours ago

Archaeopteryx fossils suggest the dino-birds were capable of flapping their wings in flight.

The early bird got to fly: Archaeopteryx was an active flyer

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

The question of whether the Late Jurassic dino-bird Archaeopteryx was an elaborately feathered ground dweller, a glider, or an active flyer has fascinated palaeontologists for decades. Valuable ...

The early bird got to fly: Archaeopteryx was an active flyer, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Celebrated dino-bird Archaeopteryx could fly, but not very well

Reuters Science - 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It may not have been a champion aviator, but the famous dino-bird Archaeopteryx was fully capable of flying despite key skeletal differences from its modern cousins, though ...

Dinosaur finally gets its wings: Study proves Archaeopteryx could fly

USA today - 2 hours ago

A new study gives the late-Jurassic beast its wings, determining it was capable of active flight or passive gliding. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

The Late Jurassic dino-bird could fly short distances and in bursts, similar to modern pheasants.

Discovery News - 3 hours ago

Credit: De Agostini Picture Library/De Agostini/Getty ImagesUntil the end of the 20th century, Archaeopteryx was thought of as the world's first bird. In more recent years, ...

Strange dino-bird flew like a pheasant, X-ray scans reveal

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

An international team of scientists used the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Grenoble, France, to perform state-of-the-art synchrotron microtomography.

150M year-old dinosaur could probably fly, new research suggests

FOXNews - 4 hours ago

It has been established as scientific fact that birds evolved from a group of dinosaurs known as maniraptoran theropods, a group that included Velociraptors and other small carnivorous dinosaurs. ...

Dinosaur-bird link seems to have been capable of active flight, solving long-time mystery

ZME Science - 6 hours ago

The way that it flew is unlike anything alive today!

