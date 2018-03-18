Digging up the Precambrian: Fossil burrows show early origins of animal behavior

Digging up the precambrian—fossil burrows show early origins of animal behaviorPhys.org - 2 hours ago
In the history of life on Earth, a dramatic and revolutionary change in the nature of the sea floor occurred in the early Cambrian (541–485 million years ago): the agronomic revolution. This ...
The agronomic revolution, when animals started to burrow seafloor sediments and dramatically altered the marine ecosystem, began earlier than previously thought. Researchers identified multiple ...
