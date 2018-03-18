Digging up the precambrian—fossil burrows show early origins of animal behavior Phys.org - 2 hours ago In the history of life on Earth, a dramatic and revolutionary change in the nature of the sea floor occurred in the early Cambrian (541–485 million years ago): the agronomic revolution. This ...

Fossil Burrows Show Early Origins of Animal Behavior Laboratory Equipment - 1 hours ago NewsIn the history of life on Earth, a dramatic and revolutionary change in the nature of the sea floor occurred in the early Cambrian (541-485 million years ago): the agronomic revolution. Contributed ...