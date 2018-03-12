Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Bleached-white nanowood material promises exceptional insulating properties

Gizmag - 3 hours ago

University of Maryland engineers have created a new insulating material capable of blocking at least ten degrees more heat than styrofoam or silica aerogel. It's also 30 times stronger ...

Phys.org - Mon 12 Mar 18

Scientists have designed a heat-insulating material made from wood that is both light and strong and made entirely from tiny, stripped-down wood fibers.

