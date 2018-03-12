Bleached-white nanowood material promises exceptional insulating properties

Bleached-white nanowood material promises exceptional insulating propertiesGizmag - 3 hours ago
University of Maryland engineers have created a new insulating material capable of blocking at least ten degrees more heat than styrofoam or silica aerogel. It's also 30 times stronger ...
‘Nanowood’ makes a super thermal insulatorNanotechweb - 21 hours ago
New material is also lightweight and strong, and could help make buildings more energy efficient.
This is 'nanowood,' an invention that could reduce humanity's carbon footprintPhys.org - Mon 12 Mar 18
Scientists have designed a heat-insulating material made from wood that is both light and strong and made entirely from tiny, stripped-down wood fibers.
Eco-friendly nanowood is a super strong and recyclable StyrofoamNewscientist - Fri 9 Mar 18
Nanowood is a strong yet lightweight material made by chemically stripping wood to its skeletal fibres. It’s eco-friendly and insulates better than Styrofoam
‘Nanowood’ Is An Environmentally-Friendly Alternative To StyrofoamUbergizmo - 7 hours ago
Image credit – Hua Xie / University of MarylandDespite the fact that it is well-known that styrofoam will take centuries before it eventually breaks down and decomposes, many still use ...
Researchers turned wood into a better insulator than StyrofoamEngadget - 12 hours ago
The research lab behind the creation of see-through wood has developed a new type of material that could be used as a cheaper, stronger and more environmentally friendly insulator. ...