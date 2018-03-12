Bleached-white nanowood material promises exceptional insulating properties Gizmag - 3 hours ago University of Maryland engineers have created a new insulating material capable of blocking at least ten degrees more heat than styrofoam or silica aerogel. It's also 30 times stronger ...

‘Nanowood’ makes a super thermal insulator Nanotechweb - 21 hours ago New material is also lightweight and strong, and could help make buildings more energy efficient.

This is 'nanowood,' an invention that could reduce humanity's carbon footprint Phys.org - Mon 12 Mar 18 Scientists have designed a heat-insulating material made from wood that is both light and strong and made entirely from tiny, stripped-down wood fibers.

Eco-friendly nanowood is a super strong and recyclable Styrofoam Newscientist - Fri 9 Mar 18 Nanowood is a strong yet lightweight material made by chemically stripping wood to its skeletal fibres. It’s eco-friendly and insulates better than Styrofoam

‘Nanowood’ Is An Environmentally-Friendly Alternative To Styrofoam Ubergizmo - 7 hours ago Image credit – Hua Xie / University of MarylandDespite the fact that it is well-known that styrofoam will take centuries before it eventually breaks down and decomposes, many still use ...