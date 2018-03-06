Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Uber’s self-driving truck plan relies heavily on humans

MIT Technology Review - 4 hours ago

Uber's self-driving big rig trucks start moving freight in Arizona

Daily Mail - 55 minutes ago

Uber said that its self-driving big rigs have been ferrying cargo on highways in Arizona over the past few months. For each trip, human drivers work in tandem with the autonomous trucks. ...

Uber's self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways

Reuters Technology - 7 hours ago

(Reuters) - Uber's [UBER.UL] self-driving trucks have been hauling cargo on Arizona highways, the U.S. ride-hailing firm said on Tuesday, laying out plans for autonomous vehicles to work with ...

Uber trucks in Arizona? Yeah, and they're self-driving, too - CNET

CNET - 10 hours ago

Coming out of test mode, the company's autonomous big rigs are now moving freight for customers.

Uber’s self-driving trucks are now delivering cargo in Arizona

The Verge - 10 hours ago

Uber’s big push to dominate the trucking industry took a leap forward today with the announcement that the ride-hailing giant is now operating its fleet of self-driving trucks ...

Uber self-driving trucks are now moving cargo for Uber Freight customers

TechCrunch - 10 hours ago

&nbsp;Uber&#8217;s autonomous trucks are now doing actual work for customers via Uber Freight, Uber&#8217;s commercial cargo shipping on-demand app. The first runs are being done in Arizona, ...

Uber trucks start shuttling goods in Arizona — with no drivers

USA today - 10 hours ago

The ride hailing company is combining driverless trucks for highway runs with human-driven trucks for city routes. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Uber’s self-driving trucks are sticking to the highway

Techradar - 4 hours ago

Uber's Freight division is using semiautonomous trucks to deliver goods and take the load off truck drivers.

Uber’s self-driving trucks are teaming up with Uber Freight to make hauls in Arizona

Fastcompany Tech - 9 hours ago

Uber is now loading up a small fleet of self-driving trucks with freight and making regular hauls across Arizona.&#xA0;The company has been conducting trips for commercial customers since November, ...

