Laser system may let autonomous vehicles see around corners

Autonomous vehicles are getting much better at sensing their surroundings, but even they still need to be able to directly see a hazard to react to it. Now, a Stanford team is developing ...
A driverless car is making its way through a winding neighborhood street, about to make a sharp turn onto a road where a child's ball has just rolled. Although no person in the car can see that ...Technique to see objects hidden around corners, ScienceDaily - 16 hours ago
Autonomous cars gather up tons of data about the world around them, but even the best computer vision systems can’t see through brick and mortar. But by carefully monitoring the ...
A new laser technology developed by researchers at Stanford University could soon allow driverless cars to see objects around corners and avoid potentially dangerous situations.
A new laser-based system could allow vehicles to ‘see’ obstacles before they come into view, scientists sayWhether it’s a child running after a ball, a herd of cows or a broken-down car, ...
A clever system uses lasers and algorithms to map out-of-sight objects in 3-D. That could be great news for self-driving cars.