Baby bird fossil is 'rarest of the rare' BBC News - 2 hours ago Fossil gives a peek into the lives of primitive birds that shared the Earth with the dinosaurs.

127-million-year-old baby bird fossil sheds light on avian evolution Phys.org - 2 hours ago The tiny fossil of a prehistoric baby bird is helping scientists understand how early avians came into the world in the Age of Dinosaurs. 127-million-year-old baby bird fossil sheds light on avian evolution, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

